'We don't want our kids...' - England Test captain Ben Stokes recalls Bristol nightclub brawl

Ben Stokes remains a vital cog for England in Tests and T20Is, after retiring from ODI cricket last month. Stokes, the English Test team, often remains in the headlines and had made heads turn for all the wrong reasons in late 2017 when he was involved in a Bristol nightclub brawl.

The incident took place just before the then Joe Root-led England's Ashes 2017 versus Australia Down Under. The 31-year-old Stokes was back then alleged of knocking down a person unconscious outside a nightclub in Bristol. This led to the star cricketer being banned for eight matches and he even missed a Test match in the following year, versus Virat Kohli's India, to attend a trial of his case.

ALSO READ | You look at Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios: Ben Stokes opens up on his rivalry with Virat Kohli

Later, the Bristol Crown Court found him not guilty and, hence, Stokes resumed his services for England cricket team and was even adjudged the Player-of-the-Match in Eoin Morgan & Co.'s famous 2019 ODI World Cup final win over New Zealand, at Lord's. Thus, he redeemed himself successfully and has moved on from the infamous incident. Nonetheless, Stokes recalled the incident once again and shared the impact it has had on his family.

"My wife Clare makes a great point of saying that just because when the verdict came in, don't assume that was the end of that incident. That Bristol incident will still have an effect on my life and on our lives in the future. Just an example - we're going to have to sit our kids down one day and explain what that was all about,” Stokes told the BBC.

ALSO READ | 'It is a joke' - Ben Stokes comes hard at rigorous international schedule after ODI retirement

"As they get older, no doubt people will ask them about it and we don't want them to be in the dark about that and then to come home and ask about it," the England Test skipper added.

Stokes-led England are currently involved in a three-match Test series versus visitors Dean Elgar-led South Africa. England lost the first Test by a whopping an innings and 12 runs and will need to regroup to keep the series alive in the second and penultimate Test, which gets underway on August 25 at Old Trafford, Manchester.