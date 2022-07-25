'Representing India is a great honour': Neeraj Chopra responds to PM Modi's wishes after his historic silver

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated javelin star Neeraj Chopra on Sunday (July 24) after he won a historic silver medal at the World Athletics Championships 2022. Neeraj became only the second Indian after the great Anju Bobby George to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships, bringing an end to the country's 19-year-long wait.

George had become the first Indian to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships when she clinched bronze in long jump at the showpiece event in 2003. Tokyo Olympics champion Neeraj finished second behind reigning world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, who won gold with a 90.54m throw.

Congratulating him on his historic feat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called it a 'special moment' in Indian sports. “A great accomplishment by one of our most distinguished athletes! Congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning a historic Silver medal at the #WorldChampionships. This is a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes to Neeraj for his upcoming endeavours," PM Modi wrote in a tweet.

On Monday, Neeraj responded to the Prime Minister's message for him and said it was an honour for him to be representing the country at the highest level. Thanking PM Modi for his wishes, Neeraj said he is proud to have the opportunity to be playing for India.

"Thank you so much, sir! Representing India is a great honour and one I am proud to have the opportunity for," said Neeraj responding to PM Modi's tweet.

Neeraj was one of the favourites heading into the final on Sunday but he didn't have an ideal start as his first attempt was less than 80m and was deemed a foul after he overstepped. He steadily increased the distance over the next couple of throws before scaling 88.13m in his 4th attempt to bag a silver medal in the final.

Neeraj, who is the first Asian athlete to have won an Olympic gold medal in javelin throw, has now become the first Indian to have won a medal each at the Olympics and the World Athletics Championships. The 24-year-old has completed an incredible set with medals at the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, Olympics and the World Championships.