'We are proud': Virat Kohli reacts as Neeraj Chopra claims historic silver at World Athletics Championships

Neeraj Chopra added another feather to his illustrious cap as the Indian javelin star scripted history at the World Athletics Championships 2022 on Sunday (July 24). Neeraj clinched a historic silver in the men's javelin final to become only the second Indian after Anu Bobby George to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships.

Neeraj didn't have the ideal start to the proceedings in the final as his first throw which was less than 80m was deemed a foul after he overstepped. He could only manage to reach the 86-mark in his next two attempts before scaling 88.13m in his fourth attempt to secure the second spot and assure himself his maiden silver medal at the World Championships.

Wishes have been pouring in from all corners for the Tokyo Olympics champion who continues to rewrite history with his magnificent feats. Former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli also lauded the Indian javelin star for his latest triumph and congratulated him with a heartfelt message on social media.

"Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1on winning the silver at the World Athletics Championships. We are proud of you," Kohli wrote in a tweet to laud the Olympic gold medallist.

Neeraj finished behind reigning world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada in the final. Peters was in a league of his own in the final as he came up with a stunning three throws of over 90m in the final including a final throw of 90.54m which comfortably sealed his spot on top of the podium.

Neeraj agreed Peters was 'unbeatable' in the final and said he is someone who accepts that someone else can do better than him on a given day. The Indian superstar lauded Peters for his stunning performance in the final.

"Yes, definitely (Anderson Peters was unbeatable in the final). According to me, it was a great effort from him to produce three throws of over 90m despite the challenging conditions. I am someone who accepts the fact that someone else is doing better and it's good to see that an athlete is doing well and progressing further," Neeraj told WION in an exclusive interaction.