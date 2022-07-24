Neeraj Chopra reveals what he told Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem after his silver win at World Championships

Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra opened up on his interaction with Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem after clinching a historic silver medal at the World Athletics Championships 2022 on Sunday (July 24). Neeraj produced a throw of 88.13m in his 4th attempt in the men's javelin final to become the only second Indian after Anju Bobby George to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships.

The Tokyo Olympics gold medallist was up against some of the best in the business, including reigning world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada. While Peters was in a league of his own with three throws over 90m, Chopra finished second on the podium with an effort of 88.13m.

The Indian also fended off competition from Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who finished 5th in the final. Making his comeback at the World Championships from an elbow injury, Pakistan's Nadeem didn't manage to get off to a good start but ended up finishing in the top five with a good effort towards the end.

Neeraj revealed he spoke to Nadeem after the conclusion of the final and congratulated him for his 5th position despite his comeback from injury. The Indian star said it was a commendable effort from Arshad to record a throw of 86.16m in his 4th attempt.

“I spoke to Arshad after the competition ended. I told him that he did very well. He replied that he had issues with his elbow. I further congratulated him for a great throw and it was a great comeback from his injury and it was commendable that he threw the javelin over 86 metres,” Neeraj told reporters during the press conference following his silver medal triumph on Sunday.

Besides Neeraj, India had another competitor in the men's javelin final at the World Championships on Sunday as Rohit Yadav was also making his maiden appearance in the summit clash. Yadav finished 10th with a best throw of 77.96m in the final at Eugene, Oregon.