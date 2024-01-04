‘Renegades have been huge part of my life’ - Aaron Finch calls time on BBL, T20 career

Australia legend and T20 great Aaron Finch has decided to retire from the Big Bash League (BBL) following the end of this season. Representing Melbourne Renegades from day one, Finch said he feels proud to be part of this unit and is grateful for everything that came with it. Finch also called time on his T20 career, though he will continue playing in the Legends tournament. What a player he’s been 🙌



Aaron Finch has announced his retirement. #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/PPpqr7yYzM — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 4, 2024 × In an interview with Channel 7, Finch admitted this season would be his last as a T20 player. Finch shed some light on his top moment with the Renegades in the BBL and thanked everyone for supporting him throughout.

"There've been some real lows but great highs [too], and I've loved every bit of the journey", Finch said.

"No moment can compare to winning the BBL title. That, for me, was very special, and something I'll remember. I'm really proud to have played at one club for the entirety of my career. The Renegades have been a huge part of my life, and I'm so grateful for everything they've given me.

"To everyone who's been part of the journey with me - our members, fans, supporters, my team-mates and all who have had a part to play at the club at all levels - thank you,” Finch added.

Finch retired from international cricket in February 2023, having already quit ODIs in 2022. The right-handed opener is the seventh-highest run-scorer in T20s, with 11,458 runs, striking at over 138. At the international level, his highest score of 172 came against Zimbabwe in 2018 in Harare.

Meanwhile, in the BBL, Finch, despite having not played enough this season (last played on December 23), is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament after Chris Lynn.

Saker lauds ‘legendary’ Finch

David Saker, Melbourne Renegades head coach, hailed one of the greatest to grace this format, saying he has been an outstanding servant and the leader for the franchise, talking further about how he emerged as the top star in Australia’s white-ball cricket.

"Finchy has been an outstanding servant and leader with the Renegades; it's such a rare feat in the Big Bash to spend your career at the one club," Saker said.