'Refrain from delivering aggressive statements': Ex-Afghanistan cricketer slams Tim Paine

Former Afghan cricketer Asghar Stanikzai has responded to the Australian Test captain Tim Paine's remarks that other countries might refuse to play against Afghanistan cricket team in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup after the Taliban's ban on women's cricket.

Writing a lengthy note on his Facebook account, Asghar said, "Mr. Paine! The Afghan National Cricket Team has the right to play not only in this World Cup but in all ICC organized tournaments/events in accordance with the rules and regulations of ICC, and I'm sure that our brave National Heroes will perform their best in it and showcase their elite Talents Inshallah."

A couple of days ago, Paine stated that it would be "interesting" to see how a team like Afghanistan is allowed to play in an ICC tournament. He also said that the chances of Australia's first-ever Test against Afghanistan are "not looking good" with the Taliban unwilling to let women play cricket. And as per ICC rules, all Test-playing nations must have a women's team as well.

Asghar wrote, "As a Sportsperson and Professional Cricketer you know that it require too much of hard work and dedication to reach this level of Cricket."

"For a less privileged Cricketing Nation as Afghanistan with zero infrastructure and support reaching where we are right now and playing shoulder to shoulder with top 10 countries require sheer determination, passion and talent."

"Therefore, you should refrain from delivering aggressive statements which would result in isolating the Afghan Cricket," he added.

"Cricket is now the No#1 Sport in Afghanistan and is being followed by nearly 30 million Afghans. This shows, either you are unaware of the circumstances or talking out of contradiction; in any case you are mistreating Afghan Cricket and all the gains we have obtained with hardship in the past decade. (Sports should be separated from politics)," he wrote.

Recently, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has urged the Australian cricket board to not penalise the men's cricket team over Taliban rulers' suggestion that they might ban women from the sport.

Recently, a Taliban official said it was "not necessary" for women to play any sport as it would be against Islam if women players faced a situation where their face and body might be "uncovered".

The Afghan board's CEO Hamid Shinwari released a lengthy statement as he expressed "shock and immense disappointment" at the potential cancellation of the Australia-Afghanistan Test. He said it is "sudden and unexpected" and called it a "knee-jerk reaction".