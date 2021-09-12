'Great fielding': An adorable dog invades cricket pitch, picks up the ball and starts running - Watch

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Sep 12, 2021, 09:36 PM(IST)

All-Ireland women's T20. (Credit/@indian_sports11) Photograph:( Twitter )

All-Ireland women's T20 cup semi-final between Bready and CSNI when was stopped for some time when an adorable dog invaded the pitch and stole the show.

In sports, pitch invading incidents are often hilarious and if it involves four-legged furry friends then they become even more captivating. A similar incident happened during the All-Ireland women's T20 cup semi-final between Bready and CSNI as the match was stopped for some time when an adorable dog invaded the pitch and stole the show. The dog ran on the field after picking up the ball in its mouth as the owner was seen chasing it. 

The commentators burst into laughter as they can be heard saying, "We retrieve the ball, it may need a clean". "Covid regulations to whole new standards", they added in a funny way. 

The match was resumed after the brief interruption with Bready winning via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method. They will face Pembroke in the final. 

The official Twitter handle of Ireland Women's Cricket posted the video with a caption that read, "Great fielding…by a small furry pitch invader!"

Watch the video here:

Social media users commented on the post, one person wrote, "And the dog thought that it was a Rugby  match!". Another chimed in and wrote, "The dog ran faster than the runner, fielder and bowler."

One user even pointed out the damage that can be done by the dog's teeth as he wrote, "Forget COVID regulations, do teeth marks constitute unlawful change to the condition of the ball?!?!"

