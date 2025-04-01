Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad, 2024-25 Copa del Rey semifinal Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: Real Madrid could take another step towards a first treble as they face Real Sociedad in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal on Tuesday (April 1). Los Blancos come into the match on the back of a 1-0 away success in March, with a win taking them a step closer to the Copa del Rey title. Ahead of the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg contest between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad, here are all the live streaming details.

Where to watch the Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Copa del Rey semifinal match Live Streaming online on OTT in India? (Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Live Streaming)

The Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Copa del Rey semifinal match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

Where to watch the Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Copa del Rey semifinal match on TV in India?

The Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Copa del Rey semifinal match will not be telecasted on any sports network in India.

Where to watch the Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Copa del Rey semifinal match in USA?

The Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Copa del Rey semifinal match will be live-streamed on the ESPN app and website and telecast on ESPN Network on TV in USA.

Where to watch the Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Copa del Rey semifinal match in Australia?

Currently no network has the rights to show Copa del Rey matches in Australia, meaning Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Copa del Rey semifinal match won't be broadcasted.

Where to watch the Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Copa del Rey semifinal match in UK?

The Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Copa del Rey semifinal match will be live-streamed on the Premier Sports app and website and on ITV channel on TV in UK.

Which stadium will host the Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Copa del Rey semifinal match?

The Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Copa del Rey semifinal match will be played at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid.

What time will the Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Copa del Rey semifinal match?

The Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Copa del Rey semifinal match will start at 8:30 PM CET (1:00 AM IST) on Wednesday (April 2).

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Probable Starting XI

Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Real Sociedad: Lunin; Vazquez, Asensio, Rudiger, F Garcia; Valverde, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius.

Real Sociedad predicted lineup vs Real Madrid: Remiro; Traore, Zubeldia, Elustondo, Munoz; Sucic, Zubimendi, Marin; Kubo, Oyarzabal, Barrenetxea.