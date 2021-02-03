Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos returns to full training

Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos on Wednesday returned to full training after over two weeks of absence due to knee injury. His return is likely to bolster the spirits of stuttering La Liga champions ahead of Saturday's trip to Huesca.

The Spanish captain has not played for the club since 2-1 defeat by Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals on January 14. Since his absence, Zidane's team has witnessed a string of defeats.

The Los Blancos were knocked out of the Copa del Rey by third division Alcoyano last month, while last Saturday they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat by home to Levante after having a centre back Eder Militao sent off after nine minutes.

The loss saw them slip behind Barcelona into third in the standings and 10 points adrift of runaway La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid, who also have a game in hand.

However, Sergio Ramos is yet to decide his future in Real Madrid with just five months remaining in the contract and having played for 16 years at one club.

Real coach Zinedine Zidane took the session for the second day in a row after returning to work for the first time on Tuesday following a brief absence after testing positive for COVID-19.

(Inputs from Reuters)