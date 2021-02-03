Football star Neymar extends his contract with Paris Saint-Germain: Report

Paris Saint Germain star Neymar has reportedly agreed to a four-year contract extension with the French giants after months of negotiations.

ALSO READ: ISL club Odisha FC sack head coach Stuart Baxter after shocking rape analogy

As per a report in the ESPN, the Brazilian forward, whose contract was set to expire in June 2022, will now stay in Paris until 2026. Neymar was has been very vocal about staying in the club for a longer duration.

In an interview on French television, Neymar said that he wants to stay in the club. PSG's sporting director, Leonardo, was instrumental in the negotiations and the agreement between the club and Neymar.

The sporting director now plans to do the same with Kylian Mbappe, whose contract is set to expire in 18 months. But the French star is yet to decide on his future in the club as he is rumoured to be linked with Real Madrid.

Since arriving at Pard des Princes in August 2017, Neymar has won three Ligue 1 titles, to go with two Coupes de France, two Coupes de la Ligue and two Trophees des Champions. The Brazilian left Barcelona on world-record fee off €222 million.

He reached the 100 games milestone for the club last week, before the defeat at Lorient after scoring a brace on Sunday.