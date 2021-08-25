Real Madrid places £137m bid for Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappé: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain have received a massive bid from Real Madrid for their young superstar Kylian Mbappe. The LaLiga giants have reportedly offered £137 million (€160 million).

Kylian Mbappe is set to run out of contract with the club and has refused to sign to extend his stay with PSG.

Mbappe has scored 133 goals in just 174 games for the club in all competitions. He joined PSG from Monaco on an initial season-long loan in 2017 and was signed permanently for £165.7 million a year later.

According to reports, PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi will be willing to let go Mbappe if his £171m (€200m) valuation is met.

Recently, football star Lionel Messi joined the club after ending 21-year ties with Barcelona. The 34-year-old superstar signed a two-year deal with PSG with the option of an additional year.

The move will add the Argentine, one of the best players of his generation, to an already formidable PSG attack that includes Brazil's Neymar and French World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe.