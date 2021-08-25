Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo mulling transfer to Manchester City: Reports

After Lionel Messi made heads turn by shifting from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain, it seems another big summer transfer is set to take place in the near future. As per reports, Juventus superstar and Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo is mulling a transfer to Manchester City.

Ronaldo, who remains a legend of Manchester United and has a huge fanbase in the red half of the city, is keen to move from Juventus despite a year still being left in his contract -- as per a report in L'Equipe. For the unversed, Ronaldo had also kept PSG as a likely option, however, there doesn't seem to be any other alternative for the superstar footballer other than the Cityzens.

It is to be believed that the deal for Man City was offered to Ronaldo by none other than his agent, Jorge Mendis. After the conclusion of the initial talks that took place recently, the Juventus a whopping transfer feel of 25 million euros, though the Cityzens, in return, want a swap deal. While the talks are still in the initial rounds, Ronaldo's transfer to Man City can be whopping deal if materalised.

Speculations regarding Ronaldo's transfer became rife after he was named on the bench by Juventus in the opener of the Serie A season. Hence, reports soon came out stating that the superstar athlete had himself asked the club to keep him on the bench so that he can clear out things for his future. There are still some days remaining before the transfer window gets shut, however, Ronaldo's talks with Man City has caught everyone by surprise.

Considering Ronaldo was a huge star in Man United, if he goes onto don the blue jersey of the Cityzens, it will be interesting to see how his fans react to the development.