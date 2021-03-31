RCB's Mike Hesson pins high hopes on Glenn Maxwell for IPL 2021

The Director of Cricket Operations of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Mike Hesson has pinned high hopes on Glenn Maxwell, who was signed for a whopping INR 14.25 crore, as he said that the Australian all-rounder is the impact players that the team missed last season. RCB will lock horns with defending champions Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2021 season opener on April 9 in Chennai.

Hesson reckons that Maxwell's quality during the middle overs and death overs makes him a perfect fit for RCB's middle-order. He further said that Maxwell will be part of RCB's leadership group.

"He (Maxwell) is fantastic and fits in the middle-order for us. We wanted to have a player of his quality during middle overs and at the back-end as well, he brings in huge amount of experience," Hesson said at a virtual media conference.

"On his day, he can turn a game on its head. We need to use him in a space where we can maximise his skills and we are looking at how we do that," the former New Zealand coach said.

However, Hesson was clear that he wants Maxwell to be very clear about his role and is waiting for a conversation to happen between them.

"I am waiting to speak to him and be clear about his role. It's just been a few days. Amongst peers, he is going to bat, so it's better he understands his role implicitly. He has good skills, highly experienced and will also be part of the leadership group."

Hesson was also left impressed with Virat Kohli's form during the recently concluded series against England and said that the RCB skipper opening the innings will only help the team in IPL 2021.

"I think Virat is so experienced with what he does with RCB and he is going to bat at the top of the order. It's a position, he knows well. He is in fine touch.

"I thought the way he played in T20s against England and how he controlled the tempo, on his day when he does for RCB."