RCB WPL Auction 2024: Full squad, captain, batters, bowlers, wicket-keeper & remaining purse

RCB WPL Auction 2024: The auction for the second edition of the TATA Women’s Premier League (WPL) is all set to begin on Saturday (Dec 9) in Mumbai. The WPL 2024 tournament is expected to start in February or March next year.

Last year, Royal Challengers Bangalore was forced out of the WPL in the knockout stage. The team lost their knockout match against Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai. Here is everything you need to know about Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the WPL auction 2024.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Full squads

Retained Players: Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine

Captain: Smriti Mandhana

Batters: Disha Kasat, Smriti Mandhana

All rounders: Asha Shobana, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Sophie Devine

Wicket-keepers: Indrani Roy, Richa Ghosh

Bowlers: Renuka Singh

Overseas players: Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight

Released Players: Dané Van Niekerk, Erin Burns, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt, Poonam Khemnar, Preeti Bose, Sahana Pawar

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Remaining purse

Total spent: INR 10.15 crore

Remaining amount: INR 3.35 crore

In the inaugural auction of WPL, RCBs' most expensive player was the Indian batter Smriti Mandhana. With a base price of INR 50 lakhs, Mandhana was bought by the franchise for whooping INR 3.4 crore.

WPL 2024: Auction live-streaming details

WPL 2024: When is the Women’s Premier League auction 2024?- Date

The Women’s Premier League auction 2024 will begin on Saturday (Dec 9).

WPL 2024: When Women’s Premier League auction will start?- Time

The Women’s Premier League auction 2024 might start around 2:30 pm IST, based on last year’s edition. The exact time of the auction is yet to be announced.

WPL 2024: Where to watch live-streaming of Women’s Premier League auction?

The WPL Auction 2024 may be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

WPL 2024: Where to watch the live telecast of the Women’s Premier League auction?

The WPL Auction 2024 may be live telecasted on Sports 18 Network channels.