/RCB vs DC, WPL 2026 Final: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals match live streaming in India?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi on Thursday (Jan 4). Led by Smriti Mandhana, RCB will be chasing their second WPL title. While, Delhi Capitals, captained by Jemimah Rodrigues, will be aiming to lift their first trophy after reaching the final for the fourth season in a row.

RCB vs DC, WPL 2026 Final - Live streaming details

As the WPL 2026 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals approaches, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.

When and where is RCB vs DC, WPL 2026 Final?

The WPL 2026 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals will take place on Thursday (Feb 5), at the BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara, starting at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch RCB vs DC, WPL 2026 Final live?

The Star Sports Network in India will broadcast the WPL 2026 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals.

Where to livestream RCB vs DC, WPL 2026 Final?

The fans can watch the live streaming of the WPL 2026 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

What time will the toss take place?

The toss for the WPL 2026 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals will be held at 7:00 pm IST.

RCB vs DC, WPL 2026 Final - Squads

Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Lizelle Lee(w), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Alana King, Taniya Bhatia, Lucy Hamilton, Pragati Singh and Eddla Srujana