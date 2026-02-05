/U-19 ODI World Cup | 'Nothing special': Skipper Ayush Mhatre on how Sooryvanshi's innings helped India beat AFG

India U-19 skipper Ayush Mhatre has put Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's innings in high regards after reaching the 10th 50-over World Cup final on Wednesday (Feb 4). Vaibhav scored a billegerent 33-ball 68 as opener as India U-19 chased down record 311-run target against Afghanistan U-19 in Harare, Zimbabwe with 7 wickets to spare. The opener's innings propelled India to a brilliant start as they had 90 runs on the board before 10 overs, setting up the stage for the next batters to come and win the match, which they did and skipper Mhatre described India captailizing on Sooryavanshi's innings as 'nothing special.'

Mhatre regards Sooryavanshi's innings as base for record win vs AFG U-19 in World Cup semis

"It was really important for us because after 10 overs we had 90 runs and that was fabulous for us," Mhatre said after the win. "He (Vaibhav) just released the pressure and we just wanted to build the innings. So it was really easy for us also to build the innings."

The skipper also shared what followed after Sooryavanshi was out and said: There was a simple discussion after 10 overs and (with) 90 runs (on the board). We had to just bat for a long time, just look for a singles, doubles and just take a boundary from a loose ball. So nothing special, just play the merit of the ball."

India U-19 batters clinical in record chase