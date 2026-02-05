/U-19 ODI World Cup | 'Nothing special': Skipper Ayush Mhatre on how Sooryvanshi's innings helped India beat AFG

India U-19 skipper Ayush Mhatre has put Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's innings in high regards after reaching the 10th 50-over World Cup final on Wednesday (Feb 4). Vaibhav scored a billegerent 33-ball 68 as opener as India U-19 chased down record 311-run target against Afghanistan U-19 in Harare, Zimbabwe with 7 wickets to spare. The opener's innings propelled India to a brilliant start as they had 90 runs on the board before 10 overs, setting up the stage for the next batters to come and win the match, which they did and skipper Mhatre described India captailizing on Sooryavanshi's innings as 'nothing special.'
Mhatre regards Sooryavanshi's innings as base for record win vs AFG U-19 in World Cup semis
"It was really important for us because after 10 overs we had 90 runs and that was fabulous for us," Mhatre said after the win. "He (Vaibhav) just released the pressure and we just wanted to build the innings. So it was really easy for us also to build the innings."
The skipper also shared what followed after Sooryavanshi was out and said: There was a simple discussion after 10 overs and (with) 90 runs (on the board). We had to just bat for a long time, just look for a singles, doubles and just take a boundary from a loose ball. So nothing special, just play the merit of the ball."
India U-19 batters clinical in record chase
After Sooryavanshi got out in the 10th over, skipper Mhatre (62) added 114 runs for the second with Aaron George to take India U-19 past 200 well before 30th over. After the skipper was out, Vihaan Malhotra joined Geroge and the duo added 96 runs for the third wicket, taking India to 300 in the 40th over before Geroge was dismissed but not before a brilliant 115 off just 104 balls. Needing just 11 more runs, Malhorta, who remained not out on 38, took the team home along with Vedant Trivedi (unbeaten 5) with almost 8 overs to spare. India now play England U-19 on Friday (Feb 6) for their record sixth U-19 ODI World Cup title.