/'Lowered my testosterone levels,' reveals Imane Khelif, Paris 2024 gold-winning controversial boxer

Algeria's Imane Khelif, who won women's 66kg boxing gold medal in Paris Olympics 2024, has revealed taking 'hormone treatments' to lower her testosterone levels before the quadrennial games. Khelif was at the centre of gender row in Paris Olympics 2024 after beating Italian Angela Carini in just 46 second during the opening bout. The 26-year-old, however, went on to put the noise aside and came out a gold medal winner. She was allowed to play the Olympics after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) rendered now defunct International Boxing Association (IBA) decision on declaring Khelif and Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting ineligible for failing the gender test. Notably, Yu-ting, also a boxer, and part of the same controversy as Khelif, went on to win the gold at Paris 2024 games too, although in another category.
Khelif reveals taking treatment to reduce harmone level
In an interview to French sports daily L'Equipe, which was out on Wednesday (Feb 4), Khelif said: "I have female hormones. And people don't know this, but I have taken hormone treatments to lower my testosterone levels for competitions."
The boxer also confirmed that she has SRY gene, which is located on Y chromosome (females have XX chormosome while males have XY), and the gene is responsible for masculinity.
"Yes (having SRY gene), and it's natural," she said, and added that she is "surrounded by doctors, a professor is monitoring me... For the Paris Games qualifying tournament, which took place in Dakar, I lowered my testosterone levels to zero."
Why Khelif is not playing now
The boxer has not played since winning the gold in Paris as she has yet not appeared for the new gender eligibility test made mandatory by World Boxing, the body which replaced IBA. The boxer has appealed against the policy in Court of Abritration for Sport (CAS) but her case is still pending. With nearly two years to go before the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, Khelif says that she would take the test if she has to in order to be able to participate in the LA 2028 games and defend her gold medal.