'It will be not out': MCC makes changes to how a batter is declared hit-wicket out

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has announced some changes in the cricketing laws including the definition of hit-wicket. The changes will be discussed by the ICC in their next meeting for ratification before becoming part of international cricket, likely from October 1, 2026. A total of 73 'material changes' have been done in the latest rivision along with some linguistic changes as well. This is the thrid time that MCC has amended laws since 2017 code came in effect: first in 2019 and then again in 2022. It is also upto the national boards to introduce the changes in the their domestic system as the changes are not binding at all.

What is the new hit-wicket law says?

According to the new hit-wicket law, the batter will be declared out if he/she falls onto the stumps while trying to find the balance after receving the ball. The MCC has defined the term recieving the ball in the latest change and said: "Receiving the ball lasts until the batter has gained control of their balance after playing the ball. If the batter is off balance because of the shot they played, hops around for a few steps, and falls onto their stumps, that is as a result of the action they took to receive the ball. The ball may be long gone, but the striker is still out Hit wicket".

