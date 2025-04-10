Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have made a fine start to their Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) campaign as they have beaten the likes of Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians away from home. The fine start has led talks for the side to target its maiden IPL title with Virat Kohli fans yet again chanting “ee sala cup namde”, a Kannada phrase. But what does the phrase mean and why is it popular?

Advertisment

What does 'ee sala cup namde' mean?

Having finished runners-up in IPL 2016, fans had huge hopes for the RCB in IPL 2017 but the side had a poor season as they finished rock bottom in the eight-team tournament (now expanded to 10). To raise the confidence of the team in IPL 2018, an unofficial slogan was launched by local Kannada-speaking fans of RCB.

This slogan was “ee sala cup namde” which is a combination of “ee sala” meaning “this year” and “cup named” meaning “the cup is ours”. This basically meant “this year the cup is ours” to push RCB to their maiden IPL title.

Advertisment

However, the side has not enjoyed any success in the IPL and are yet to win their maiden title. This has seen the 2018 slogan continue its trend to this date as the South Indian franchise targets glory.

ALSO READ | 'Updated IPL 2025 Points Table': Check points table, match results, NRR with wins, loss and other key details

RCB vs DC on Thursday

Advertisment

RCB have been runners-up on three occasions in the IPL including defeats in the 2009, 2011 and 2016 final. They have also lost two Champions League finals to Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

Now under Rajat Patidar’s captaincy, RCB will look to end the drought having made a bright start to the season. At the time of writing, RCB have played four matches, winning three of those and sitting third. They will be in action against Delhi Capitals on Thursday when Delhi Capitals travel to Bengaluru.