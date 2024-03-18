RCB Unbox 2024 Live: Check live streaming details, list of performers, celebs & cricketers attending the event

RCB Unbox 2024 Live Streaming Online: Royal Challengers Bangalore will host the unboxing event for the third season and the second time in Bengaluru, the team's home venue. Royal Challengers Bangalore launched Unbox in 2022. The event aims to engage with their 12th-man army. The Bengaluru-based franchise uses the event to launch jerseys and introduce players and significant personnel.

In their first event, held at Chruch Street in Bengaluru, they announced Faf du Plessis as skipper. In 2023, the team hosted the event at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, where they added cricketing legends AB De Villiers and Chris Gayle to the hall of fame.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Unboxing 2024

Royal Challengers Bangalore will hold the event just three days before they play their first game of the season. While the RCB-W, led by Smriti Mandhana, has already brought the trophy home, the RCB boys are ready to take on Chennai Super Kings on March 22 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

This year, the IPL franchise has hinted at a name change from Bangalore to Bengaluru. They might also unveil the new jersey. Here's everything you need to know about the RCB Unbox 2024 event.

RCB Unbox 2024 Live Streaming

When is the RCB Unbox 2024 event?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore Unbox event is on Tuesday (Mar 19).

When will the RCB Unbox 2024 event start?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore Unbox event will begin at 4 pm IST.

Where can I get tickets for the RCB Unbox event 2024?

The tickets for RCB Unbox are available on the RCB website. The event tickets range from ₹800 to ₹4,000. According to the website, one person can buy up to six tickets in a single login. The franchise will also give free add-ons with the ticket in the form of Jersey, available in all sizes (S to XXL).

Where can I watch the RCB Unbox event?

Fans who are not in Bengaluru can catch the event live on Royal Challengers Bangalore's official YouTube channel.

RCB Unbox 2024 Performers List

Alan Walker

Raghu Dixit

Neeti Mohan

Brodha V

Jordindian

Barfi

Katcheri

Celebrities & Players Likely to Attend RCB Unbox 2024

Rishabh Shetty

Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar

Shiva Rajkumar

Kiccha Sudeep

RCB women's team led by Smriti Mandhana

Faf Du Plessis

Virat Kohli

Glenn Maxwell

Dinesh Karthik

All the other RCB players in pre-camp