/RCB pacer Yash Dayal booked on charges of raping minor; second in a month

RCB pacer Yash Dayal, who is already facing charges of rape, has been booked under another such charge and this time for allegedly raping a minor. The RCB pacer was accused of the current charges by a 19-year-old aspiring cricketer from Jaipur who alleged that the Dayal promised to help with the career. The case was filed on July 23 under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the Jaipur police said. Dayal's previous charges were levelled by a woman in Ghaziabad in Delhi-NCR region.

“The first incident (of rape) was in 2023, when she was 17. The most recent incident was in April 2025 in Jaipur,” the SHO jurisdictional police station said in the matter of latest charges about Dayal as reported by the news outlet the Indian Express.

As per the complainant, the first instance of rape happened in 2023 when she was 17-year-old. The latest instance occurred in April 2025 during the IPL where Jaipur hosted some matches in the tournament. This could be a major setback for Dayal and for his cricketing career which was finally started to get in line.

Earlier this month, Dayal was booked on the charges of rape after a woman accused her of abuse “emotionally, mentally, and physically” on the pretext of marriage. The Allahabad High Court, however, has put a stay on his arrest in the matter. The complainant, in her FIR, alleged that she was "in a relationship with cricketer Yash Dayal for the past five years." According to her, Dayal "repeatedly made false promises of marriage" and "formed physical relations under that pretext."