Rishabh Pant, in a valiant effort, came out to bat on day 2 (Jul 24) of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester and scored 54 runs. He added only 17 runs to his day 1 score of 37 before being retired hurt due to a broken toe. During his innings, Pant surpassed former India skippers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for most runs for India in World Test Championship (WTC). Pant now has 2,731 runs in 38 WTC Tests played at an average of 43.34 with six hundreds and 16 fifties.
Rohit and Virat, who retired from Test cricket couple of months ago, had scored 2,716 and 2,617 runs for India in World Test Championship (WTC) matches. Here's the list of Indian players with most runs in WTC Tests:
Pant also equalled former India opener Virender Sehwag's record of 90 sixes in Test for India with two sixes in his innings. Sehwag took 104 Tests to hit 90 sixes while Pant has done it in just 47 Tests. Among active cricketers, Pant is only behind England skipper Ben Stokes's record of 133 sixes in Tests.
India started the day at 264/4 and lost overnight batter Jadeja shortly after the play started. He scored 20 runs before being dismissed. Jadeja's overnight partner Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar then added 48 runs for the sixth wicket to take Indian past 300-run mark. After Thakur's dismissal on 41, Pant came to bat and took India to 349 before being bowled by Jofra Archer. India eventually folded out for 354 in the first innings. Stokes was the pick of the bowlers from England with 5/72 - he had last taken a five-for in Test back in 2017.