Rishabh Pant, in a valiant effort, came out to bat on day 2 (Jul 24) of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester and scored 54 runs. He added only 17 runs to his day 1 score of 37 before being retired hurt due to a broken toe. During his innings, Pant surpassed former India skippers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for most runs for India in World Test Championship (WTC). Pant now has 2,731 runs in 38 WTC Tests played at an average of 43.34 with six hundreds and 16 fifties.

Rohit and Virat, who retired from Test cricket couple of months ago, had scored 2,716 and 2,617 runs for India in World Test Championship (WTC) matches. Here's the list of Indian players with most runs in WTC Tests:

Rishabh Pant - 2,731 Runs in 38 Tests

Rohit Sharma - 2,716 Runs in 40 Tests

Virat Kohli - 2,617 Runs in 46 Tests

Shubman Gill - 2,512 Runs in 36 Tests

Ravindra Jadeja - 2,232 Runs in 43 Tests

Pant also equalled former India opener Virender Sehwag's record of 90 sixes in Test for India with two sixes in his innings. Sehwag took 104 Tests to hit 90 sixes while Pant has done it in just 47 Tests. Among active cricketers, Pant is only behind England skipper Ben Stokes's record of 133 sixes in Tests.

India go past 350 in 1st innings despite Stokes five-for