  /Rishabh Pant may not bat again on England tour but he's already done what no visiting wicketkeeper-batter could do

Rishabh Pant may not bat again on England tour but he's already done what no visiting wicketkeeper-batter could do

Prashant Talreja
Authored By Prashant Talreja
Published: Jul 24, 2025, 14:11 IST | Updated: Jul 24, 2025, 14:11 IST
Pant may be injured but he's already best wicketkeeper-batter to visit England Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Rishabh Pant is the first visiting wicketkeeper-batter to score 1000-plus Test runs in England. Before Pant, ex-India skipper MS Dhoni held the record with 778 runs in England in Test.

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant may not bat in the remaining Test against England after suffering a toe fracture, but he's already the best foreigner to come to England. Pant scored 37 runs before being retired hurt on day 1 (Jul 23) of the fourth Test against England in Manchester and went past a milestone no other wicketkeeper-batter from visiting country has ever achieved. Before the Test 981 Test runs in England - the most already by a visiting wicketkeeper-batter but now he's the first one to cross 1000-run mark. Before Pant, former India skipper MS Dhoni (778) held the record for most Test runs by a visiting wicketkeeper-batter in England.

5 Visiting Wicketkeeper-Batters With Most Test Runs in England

  • Rishabh Pant (IND) - 1018 Runs in 13 Tests
  • MS Dhoni (IND) - 778 Runs in 12 Tests
  • Rod Marsh (AUS) - 773 Runs in 21 Tests
  • John Waite (SA) - 684 Runs in 14 Tests
  • Ian Healy (AUS) - 628 Runs in 18 Tests

