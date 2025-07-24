/Rishabh Pant may not bat again on England tour but he's already done what no visiting wicketkeeper-batter could do

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant may not bat in the remaining Test against England after suffering a toe fracture, but he's already the best foreigner to come to England. Pant scored 37 runs before being retired hurt on day 1 (Jul 23) of the fourth Test against England in Manchester and went past a milestone no other wicketkeeper-batter from visiting country has ever achieved. Before the Test 981 Test runs in England - the most already by a visiting wicketkeeper-batter but now he's the first one to cross 1000-run mark. Before Pant, former India skipper MS Dhoni (778) held the record for most Test runs by a visiting wicketkeeper-batter in England.