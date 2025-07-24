/Blow to India as Rishabh Pant ruled out for six weeks with fractured toe - Report

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, in a major blow to India's bid to win the maiden Test series in England in nearly two decades, has been ruled out for six weeks after suffering a toe fracture on day 1 (Jul 23) of the ongoing fourth Test in Manchester. Pant was hit on the left foot by the ball while trying to reverse sweep England seamer Chris Woakes and had left the field immediately on a golf cart while being visibly in pain. There's no clarity if Pant, who was batting at 37, will come out to bat again in the Test.

“The scan report showed a fracture and he is ruled out for six weeks. The medical team is trying to see if he can come out to bat again by taking a pain killer. He still needs support to walk though and chances of his batting looks very bleak,” reported news outlet the Indian Express citing a BCCI source. Dhruv Jurel is expected to keep wickets for India in absence of Pant just like he did in previous Test in Lord's when Pant had suffered a finger injury while keeping.

The report also suggested that Ishan Kishan is expected to be picked for the final Test which is set to be played at The Oval from July 31. Pant's absence is a major setback for the Indian team which is already dealing with multiple injuries already. Before the fourth Test, pacers Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep were ruled out due to injuries. All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out for the remainder of the series and premium pacer Jasprit Bumrah is expected to sit out of the final Test due to his workload management plan.