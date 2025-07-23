England spinner Liam Dawson, who has been recalled in the national side for a Test after eight years, took just seven balls to make an impact. Dawson replaced Shoaib Bashir for the fourth Test against India at Old Trafford in Manchester and took a wicket on the first ball of his second over on day 1 (Jul 23). The left-arm orthodox spinner dismissed a well set Yashasvi Jaiswal for 58 to mark his comeback to the Test cricket. The last time Dawson played Test cricket for England he took 1/42 against South Africa in Nottingham back in 2017. Have a look at the wicket below:

Jaiswal's wicket was the second Indian wicket to fall in the session post lunch on day 1 (Jul 23) of the Test. His opening partner KL Rahul was first to go. The opening pair, however, had added 94 runs before Chris Woakes had dismissed Rahul for 46. The partnership is the highest for India for the first wicket at Old Trafford since Syed Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Merchant had added 124 in 1946. India were 149/3 at tea on day 1 with all three wickets coming in the second session including skipper Shubman Gill. Rishabh Pant and Sai Sudharsan were batting with an unbeaten partnership of nine runs.