/ENG vs IND: Ben Stokes wins toss and elects to bowl in Manchester - Will England lose Test? History suggests...

England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss in fourth Test against India at Old Trafford in Manchester and decided to bowl first on Wednesday (Jul 23). The decision taken by Stokes is against what any team has done before - winning the toss, bowling first and then win a Test in Manchester. No team has been able to do so in the history of Test cricket including host England. On the other hand, only thrice it has happened the side batting first after losing the toss went on to win a Test in Manchester - England twice (both in 2020) and Australia once that too back in 1993.

Ben Stokes win toss and England bowl first in Manchester - will they lose?

As history suggests, no team has won a Test in Manchester after winning the toss and electing to bowl first. As for India, they have never won a Test at this venue but that was the same for Edgbaston - venue of the second Test - India won the match and that too without Bumrah in the ongoing series.

Overall, only four teams apart from England have managed to win a Test at Old Trafford in England and none of the teams, apart from the hosts, have double digits wins to their name.

Here's the list of teams with most Test wins in Manchester

England - 33 wins in 85 Tests

Australia - 9 wins in 32 Tests

West Indies - 5 wins in 17 Tests

Pakistan - 1 win in 7 Tests

South Africa - 1 win in 11 Tests

India - 0 win 10 Tests

India drop Karun Nair, hand debut to Anshul Kamboj

India made three changes in the playing XI owing to multiple injuries to pace bowlers and all-rounder Nitish Reddy who is out of the remainder of the series altogether. Karun Nair, who has not been able to score a single fifty in six innings, lost his place to Sai Sudharsan. Shardul Thakur, who played the first Test, comes back in for Nitish Reddy and Anshul Kamboj made his debut and repalced injured Akash Deep.