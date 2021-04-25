Ravindra Jadeja the ultimate hero as CSK end RCB's unbeaten streak in IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday ended Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) unbeaten run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the MS Dhoni-led outfit winning by 69 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

With the win, CSK replace RCB at the top of the IPL 2021 points table and have now won four out of the five matches in the T20 tournament so far this season. Whereas this was the first defeat for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2021.

Batting first, Chennai Super Kings were off to a flyer as openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (33) and Faf du Plessis (50) gave them a blistering start. Suresh Raina chipped in with handy runs (24) and Rayudu was dismissed for 14.

However, the pick of the player for CSK was Ravindra Jadeja as he smoked 37 runs in the final over of the match, off Harshal Patel to take Chennai to 191/4 in 20 overs. Jadeja returned with 62 not-out off just 28 deliveries as he equaled Chris Gayle’s record of scoring most runs in an IPL over (37).

For RCB, Harshal Patel picked up three wickets while Yuzvendra Chahal returned with a solitary scalp.

Chasing 192, RCB were off to a brisk start with Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli stitching a good 44-run stand. However, RCB lost quick wickets as pressure mounted on the middle order. It was Jadeja once again, who was the destructor in chief for CSK, as he picked up three wickets in his four-over quota including the scalps of Washington Sundar, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers. Moreover, he connected a direct hit to send Dan Christian packing back to the hut.

RCB were restricted to 122/9 in 20 overs as CSK registered a comfortable 69-run win.