Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of first two Tests against England: BCCI

Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the first 2 Tests against England due to his dislocated right thumb after a short ball from Mitchell Starc hit him on the gloves, requiring immediate medical attention.

However, Jadeja might take a painkiller injection and come out to bat on the final day of the game at SCG if Team India gets into trouble chasing the mammoth score.

“Ravindra Jadeja is out of first two Tests against England. He will need 4-6 weeks minimum to recuperate and complete rehab which rules him out of first 2 tests,” a BCCI source told PTI.

“He might bat if needed with injection to save the Test,” the source added.

Jadeja has played a vital role in the ongoing Tour to Australia. The all-rounder has produced excellent figures with both the bat and ball.

India will host England for four Tests, two in Chennai and two in Ahmedabad followed by five T20Is all at Ahmedabad and three ODIs in Pune.