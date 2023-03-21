Ravi Shastri backs Rahul Dravid to come through as coach, gives CHEEKY reply on India's lack of trophies

Former India coach Ravi Shastri has come out in support of current coach Rahul Dravid and said that things take time. Shastri made the comments while reflecting on Dravid's tenure so far. Dravid had taken over from Shastri after the latter spent nearly four and a half years as the head coach of India men's cricket team.

Talking to media outlet Sports Tak, Shastri said, "It takes time. It took me time and it's going to take him time too. But Rahul has an advantage that he was at the NCA, he was with the A team as well and now he's here too. He is experienced with the contemporary cricketer players and with the system. Give him time."

Shastri was also asked about India's lack of trophies, to which the former coach gave a cheeky reply, saying that public memory is short in India.

"In our country, public memory is short. If you have to win, you have to win. During my tenure, we won two Asia Cups, but no one remembers. Has anyone mentioned Asia Cup? We've won it twice. And no one talks about it. But when we lose in Asia Cup, then the tournament comes into the picture. Why? That's why I'm saying, the effort should always be there," he said.

"Everyone wants to win but what's important is to put your best foot forward. And see what happens. Sometimes you don't play your best cricket and still you'll win the game but you're going to have to be extremely lucky for that to win a World Cup. Very few teams win a World Cup by not playing well on that day. Very rare," he further added.

Notably, India have won just one ICC trophy after their 2011 ICC World Cup win - the 2013 Champions Trophy. India, however, have played in the semifinals of 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cup editions and lost the final of 2017 Champion Trophy to Pakistan.

In T20Is, after winning the inaugural ICC T20I World Cup in 2007, India lost in the final of 2014 and were a semifinalist in 2016 and 2022 editions. India also reached the final of inaugural ICC World Test Championship in 2021 but lost of New Zealand.

The Men in Blue, however, will have another shot at the ODI World Cup which is scheduled to be played in India later this year. Before that, they'll also face Australia in their second consecutive WTC Final in June in England.

