Rassie van der Dussen shines as South Africa beat England by 10 runs but exit T20 World Cup

South Africa defeated England by 10 runs in their final Super 12 Group 1 match but still missed out on qualifying for the semifinals of the ICC T20 World Cup due to net-run-rate calculations, here on Saturday.

Sent into bat, Rassie van der Dussen struck an unbeaten 94 off 60 balls, while Aiden Markram made 52 not out off 25 deliveries to guide South Africa to the commanding 189 for two.

ALSO READ: Dwayne Bravo retires from international cricket as West Indies end 2021 T20 WC campaign

Quinton de Kock scored 27-ball 34.

South Africa then needed to restrict England to 131 to seal their semifinal spot ahead of Australia but failed as the Eoin Morgan-led side finished at 179 for eight.

ALSO READ: T20 WC: Warner's unbeaten 87 helps Australia thrash West Indies by 8 wickets, inch closer to spot in semis

Brief Scores:

South Africa: 189 for 2 in 20 overs (Rassie van der Dussen 94 not out, Aiden Markram 52 not out; Moeen Ali 1/27).

England: 179 for 8 in 20 overs (Dawid Malan 33, Liam Livingstone 28; Kagiso Rabada 3/48).