/Rashid Khan scripts history, becomes first player in T20s to achieve THIS record

In the 28th match of the T20 World Cup 2026 between Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates in Delhi on Monday (Feb 16), Rashid Khan scripted history by becoming the first player to claim 700 wickets in T20 cricket. Rashid entered the game with 699 wickets and reached the milestone in the 16th over of the UAE innings when Muhammad Arfan attempted a reverse sweep, missed the ball and hit his own stumps. The dismissal was recorded as hit wicket and turned out to be Rashid’s only wicket of the match.

Before that, he had bowled 3.2 overs without taking any wicket and gave away 17 runs in 20 balls. He did not celebrate much, as Afghanistan still needed to win and depend on other team results to reach the Super Eights stage.

The leg-spinner has an impressive T20 bowling average of 18.51 and an economy rate of 6.59. He also has four five-wicket hauls. He is far ahead of others in total T20 wickets, former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is second on the all-time list with 631 wickets. Among current players, Sunil Narine is closest to Rashid with 613 wickets, placing him third overall.

Rashid also holds the record for most wickets in T20 Internationals with 191. Retired New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee is second with 164 wickets, while his teammate Ish Sodhi ranks third with 162.

Afghanistan keep their hopes alive

Afghanistan defeated the UAE by five wickets to earn their first win of the T20 World Cup 2026. Chasing 161 runs, they had a poor start, losing Rahmanullah Gurbaz for a duck and Gulbadin Naib for 13 during the powerplay. However, Ibrahim Zadran scored a steady 53 off 41 balls to rebuild the innings. Later, Darwish Rasooli contributed 33 off 23 and Azmatullah Omarzai finished the match with an unbeaten 40 off 21 balls to guide the team to victory.