In a delightful moment during the ongoing Delhi versus Railways Ranji Trophy match on Thursday (Jan 30), cricket fans were treated to an emotional scene when Virat Kohli celebrated with Navdeep Saini after the latter bowled out Vivek Singh for a duck.

Virat comes with emotional moment

The moment unfolded in the seventh over, when Navdeep bowled a well-executed length delivery that swung inward, catching Vivek completely off guard. With a poor shot selection, Vivek failed to pick up the movement of the ball, which crashed into the off-stump, leaving him with no runs after facing just 14 balls.

But what made this moment stand out wasn’t just the dismissal—it was the heartfelt embrace shared between Kohli and Saini immediately after. The two players, who had shared the IPL field together as teammates for Royal Challengers Bangalore from 2019 to 2021, demonstrated their strong bond in this brief, yet touching moment of celebration.

Virat, visibly excited, raced to Saini with an exuberant hug, relishing the wicket that put Delhi in a commanding position.

Virat Kohli returns for Delhi

Playing after over a decade in the Ranji Trophy, Virat’s Delhi made a dominant start to the contest against Railways on Thursday. The visitors were 21/3 in the first hour of the opening session as Navdeep (62/3) and Siddhant Sharma (35/2) dominated. Railways lost wickets at regular intervals as the home side asserted their dominance. Upendra Yadav starred with the bat for the visitors as he scored 95 before being scalped by Sumit Mathur on 95.

The wicketkeeper-batter was unfortunate to miss out on a ton before the tail was wrapped in the final session. Karn Sharma (50), Mohammad Saif (24) and Himanshu Sangwan (29) showed little resistance with the bat for the Railways before they were bowled out for 241.