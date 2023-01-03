Ranji Trophy: Abhimanyu Easwaran playing at stadium named after him during Bengal-Uttarakhand tie

On Tuesday (January 03), Abhimanyu Easwaran created a rare feat. He is playing for Bengal in their Ranji Trophy face-off versus Uttrakhand at a stadium named after him, i.e. the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun, and owned by his father RP Easwaran. Stadiums being named after superstar cricketers isn't a new phenomenon but it usually happens post their retirement. However, there are hardly such instances where an active Indian uncapped first-class cricketer is plying his trade on a cricket stadium named after him.

Ahead of the mammoth occasion for him, a proud Abhimanyu told PTI, "It is a proud moment for me to play a Ranji game at a ground where I have learnt all my cricket as a young boy. This is a result of his (father's) love and hardwork and it is always a great feeling to come home but once you are on the field, the focus is on winning the game for Bengal."

'Feels good but real achievement would be if my son can play 100 Tests for India'

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old Abhimanyu's father RP Easwaran said, "Yes, I don't think there are many instances, but for me this is not an achievement. Yes, it feels good but the real achievement would be if my son can play 100 Tests for India. This is a stadium I built because of my passion for the game and not just for my son." The senior Easwaran, a chartered accountant by profession, further asserted, "I started constructing (it) in 2006 and I am still spending from my pocket to upgrade it constantly. There are no returns but it's all about my love for the game."

"I had been a newspaper vendor and sold ice-creams in Dehradun as I completed my CA degree. I wanted to give back to the game and it is my good fortune that God gave me a son who also plays cricket. But the passion to create a cricket facility was always there. Now I have left active practice and just relax," added RP Easwaran with great pride in his tone.