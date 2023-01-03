Jaydev Unadkat becomes first bowler in Ranji Trophy to claim a hat-trick in opening over of the contest

After a successful Test return, Jaydev Unadkat continues to make giant strides in his career as the left-arm seamer claimed a hat-trick in his first game of the ongoing Ranji Trophy season. Leading Saurashtra in their face-off versus Delhi, at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, Unadkat started off with a bang by claiming three wickets on as many deliveries and dented Delhi from the word go. He dented Delhi's top order to become the first bowler in Ranji Trophy history to take a hat-trick in the first over of the match. He has so far already accounted for six scalps in the match and made a strong statement ahead of India's Border-Gavaskar Trophy versus Australia, on home soil, starting next month.

Three among the top-four batters in the Delhi line-up - Dhruv Shorey, Vaibhav Rawal and Yash Dhull -- were clueless against Unadkat's accuracy and returned to the pavillion without troubling the scoreboard. Meanwhile, Saurashtra captain's bowling partner Chirag Jani also reaped rewards from the pressure created by Unadkat and accounted for Ayush Badoni's scalp with Delhi soon being reduced to 10 for 7.

After his opening over heroics, Unadkat continued to wreak havoc and claimed the wickets of Lalit Yadav, Jonty Sidhu and wicket-keeper Lakshya Thareja to complete his five-fer in his second over. At the lunch break, Hrithik Shokeen held one end with an unbeaten 76-ball 57 with Delhi reeling at 108 for 8. They still aren't out of troubled waters and far away from posting a challenging first-innings score. Will they get past the 200-run mark? Only time will tell...