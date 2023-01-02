Explained: Everything to know about Dexa test, BCCI's new MANDATORY selection criteria for Team India players

The Indian senior men's cricket team had an ordinary run in 2022. The year saw them dominate the T20I format en route to the World Cup but they were whitewashed in three ODIs in South Africa, lost a golden opportunity to win a Test series in SA and England (losing the one-off Test in Edgbaston), didn't qualify for Asia Cup 2022 final and bowed out of the T20 WC in the semi-finals. Further, they even lost to Bangladesh (2-1) in three ODIs in the Bangla Tigers' den. Hence, a review meeting was held by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) which was attended by President Roger Binny, Secretary Jay Shah, head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma.

One of the most-talked about aspects in Indian cricket, in 2022, was the regular injury concerns. After conceding the ODI series with loss in the second game, Rohit had stated in the post-match presentation, "I mean there are definitely a few injury concerns. We need to try and get to the bottom of it. I don't know what exactly it is. Maybe they're playing too much cricket. We need to try and monitor those guys, because it's important to understand when they come for India, they need to be 100%, in fact more than 100%." Thus, the Yo-Yo Test -- introduced during Virat Kohli-Ravi Shastri era -- has returned whereas BCCI has also added a new selection criteria by introducing the Dexa test for Indian players.

What is Dexa test? All you need to know

It is to be noted that Dexa, also called the 'bone density test', is an X-ray technology (dual-energy x-ray) used to measure bone strength. It, in turn, will help find out if the player taking the test is at risk of breaking or losing bones. In addition, it will help in measuring body composition as well as noting body fat and muscle mass.