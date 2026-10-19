/Ramesh Powar joins India men’s selection committee as Pragyan Ojha named chairman

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) has appointed former Indian spinner Ramesh Powar as a new member of the India men’s selection committee ahead of other contenders like Wasim Jaffer. The move will also see Pragyan Ojha, who has held the position of chief selector on an interim basis since Ajit Agarkar’s contract ended, take over as the head of the selection committee on seniority (most Tests).

“The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising Mr Ashok Malhotra and Mr Jatin Paranjape, conducted a selection process for the appointment of a member of the Men’s Selection Committee. The CAC met at the BCCI HQ to screen and interview applicants and, following the process, unanimously recommended the appointment of Mr Ramesh Powar,” an official BCCI release read.



Powar represented India in 31 ODIs and two Tests, picking up 40 wickets. Since retiring from professional cricket in 2015, Powar has held major coaching roles with the Indian women’s cricket team and at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, among others.

“Powar represented India in 2 Tests and 31 ODIs during his international playing career. He has since held major coaching roles, including Head Coach of the India Women’s team, Mumbai and Gujarat, as well as Bowling Coach at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. During his stint with the India Women’s team, he guided them to an Asia Cup title as well as a Commonwealth Games silver medal,” it continued.



The BCCI has also appreciated Agarkar for the role, which he took over shortly before the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. The Agarkar-led selection committee made vital calls over the past three years, resulting in India’s immense white-ball success in ICC and ACC events. India won two T20 World Cups in 2024 and 2026, a 2025 ICC Champions Trophy and two back-to-back Asia Cup titles.



“The BCCI places on record its appreciation for Mr Ajit Agarkar for his commitment, conviction and contribution during his tenure as Chairman of the Men’s Selection Committee. Since his appointment in July 2023, Agarkar led the committee through a significant period for Indian cricket, with India winning three ICC trophies, two Asia Cup titles and back-to-back Asian Games gold medals.”



The BCCI also confirmed Pragyan Ojha as the new head of the selection committee.



“Based on seniority (most Tests), Mr Pragyan Ojha will chair the Committee,” it read.

Here is the list of BCCI selectors –