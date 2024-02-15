Rajkot Test: Rohit Sharma emulates Kapil Dev in elite list for Indian captains during 131-run knock

Rohit Sharma scored an impressive 131 on the opening day of the third Test between India and England on Thursday (Feb 15). After hosts decided to bat first, Rohit-led India were tottering at 33 for 3 before Rohit and Ravindra Jadeja (110 not out) resurrected the Indian innings, with a 204-run fourth-wicket stand, as hosts ended day's play at 326 for 5.

Rohit, who looked in control, played a cautious and mature knock after India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Rajat Patidar for cheap. He reached his 11th Test ton, third versus England, and equalled Kapil Dev in an elite list for Indian captains. Rohit is now equal with Kapil (3) in terms of most hundreds by Indian captain in Tests. Virat Kohli leads the list with 20 hundreds as India captain in whites. The list also features some big names such as Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Rahul Dravid, Md Azharuddin, etc.

MOST HUNDREDS AS INDIAN TEST CAPTAIN

Virat Kohli - 20

Sunil Gavaskar - 11

Mohammad Azharuddin - 9

Sachin Tendulkar - 7

MS Dhoni - 5

Sourav Ganguly - 5

MAK Pataudi - 5

Rahul Dravid - 4

Kapil Dev - 3

Rohit Sharma - 3*

In addition, Rohit, at 36 years and 291 days, became the oldest India captain to hit an international hundred, breaking Vijay Hazare's feat attained in 1951.