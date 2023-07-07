Indian cricket legends send birthday greetings to MS Dhoni as Thala turns 42
Dubbed by many as the greatest Indian captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, fondly known as MS Dhoni, turned 42 on Friday, July 7. The beloved 'Thala' lately tasted success in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with his Chennai Super Kings team winning the title for the fifth time equaling Mumbai Indians.
His teammates, best friends and even colleagues took to social media to send birthday greetings to the legend.
From Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja to some of the young guns, Dhoni received ample love and best wishes from all quarters.
To date, the only captain to win all white-ball ICC trophies, including the T20 World Cup (2007), 50-over World Cup (2011) and the Champions Trophy (2013), Dhoni is regarded among the game's finest strategists and perhaps one of the best wicketkeepers of all time.
From being the ultimate finisher that he was, having won a plethora of games on his own for both India and his IPL franchises, CSK and Rising Pune Supergiant, Dhoni's ability to produce a stumping in a fraction of seconds gave him the name of 'the quickest man in the east'.
Other than winning three ICC titles as Indian captain, Dhoni also clinched two Asia Cup trophies (2010, 2016) and was also the first Indian captain to win the ODI series in Australia (2008).
As it often unfolds in life, he has had many low moments as a captain throughout his career, but Dhoni's ability to rise from the ashes and deliver with what is at his disposal separated him from the rest.
On his birthday, some of Dhoni's closet pals on and off the field, including Raina and Jadeja, sent him greetings on social media. Several budding youngsters like Tilak Varma, who received his maiden India call-up for the upcoming West Indies series, also tweeted wishes for the veteran skipper.
On MS Dhoni's 42nd birthday, let's look at some of the tweets -
Happy birthday to my big brother @msdhoni ! 🎉 From sharing the pitch to sharing our dreams, the bond that we've created is unbreakable. Your strength, both as a leader and as a friend, has been my guiding light. May the year ahead bring you joy, success, and good health. Keep… pic.twitter.com/0RJXCKEz7B— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 6, 2023
My go to man since 2009 to till date and forever. Wishing you a very happy birthday mahi bhai.🎂see u soon in yellow💛 #respect pic.twitter.com/xuHcb0x4lS— Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 7, 2023
Happy birthday Mahi bhai 🤗 I remember the conversations we’ve had and all the advice you’ve given me. Wishing you the best always ❤️🙏 @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/wAynPhJrVa— Tilak Varma (@TilakV9) July 7, 2023
Happy birthday my favourite ❤️@msdhoni pic.twitter.com/KWF83qlOhb— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) July 7, 2023
Your helicopter shots,— Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) July 7, 2023
Swift stumping on dots
Always made the game a treat to watch,
And made opponent's hopes go botch.
Happiest birthday @msdhoni bhai 🤗 pic.twitter.com/j914fmoTSx
Happy Birthday to the most successful captain of Team India, @msdhoni! Your charisma, leadership, and extraordinary skills continue to inspire millions around the globe. Thank you for your unparalleled contributions to Indian cricket. @BCCI pic.twitter.com/ogeFGRXhI2— Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 7, 2023
"𝘍𝘳𝘰𝘮 0000 𝘩𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘴, 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘮𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘣𝘪𝘳𝘵𝘩𝘥𝘢𝘺 𝘣𝘰𝘺" pic.twitter.com/vQpl9NyrQU— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) July 6, 2023
The clock strikes 12 as we step into THALA's birthday in style! BRING ON THE BIRTHDAY WHISTLES! 🦁🥳#CelebratingThala #WhistlePodu #Yellove 💛 @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/rvb3dtoUzo— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) July 6, 2023
Wishing the legend and the greatest ever to play the sport a very happy birthday! May each and everyone of our great country have the honour and the privilege of experiencing your leadership firsthand someday in every aspect of life..greatest leader!! pic.twitter.com/KWGkkiNEuL— ATR (@RayuduAmbati) July 7, 2023
The Sun God has 7 horses to pull his heavenly chariot.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 7, 2023
In the Rigveda there are 7 parts of the world, 7 seasons & 7 fortresses
7 basic musical notes
7 pheras in a marriage
7 wonders of the world
And on
7th day of 7th month- Birthday of a top man @msdhoni , #HappyBirthdayDhoni . pic.twitter.com/ZZwXBT5mLV
