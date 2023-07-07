Indian cricket legends send birthday greetings to MS Dhoni as Thala turns 42

Dubbed by many as the greatest Indian captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, fondly known as MS Dhoni, turned 42 on Friday, July 7. The beloved 'Thala' lately tasted success in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with his Chennai Super Kings team winning the title for the fifth time equaling Mumbai Indians.

His teammates, best friends and even colleagues took to social media to send birthday greetings to the legend.

From Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja to some of the young guns, Dhoni received ample love and best wishes from all quarters.

To date, the only captain to win all white-ball ICC trophies, including the T20 World Cup (2007), 50-over World Cup (2011) and the Champions Trophy (2013), Dhoni is regarded among the game's finest strategists and perhaps one of the best wicketkeepers of all time.

From being the ultimate finisher that he was, having won a plethora of games on his own for both India and his IPL franchises, CSK and Rising Pune Supergiant, Dhoni's ability to produce a stumping in a fraction of seconds gave him the name of 'the quickest man in the east'.

Other than winning three ICC titles as Indian captain, Dhoni also clinched two Asia Cup trophies (2010, 2016) and was also the first Indian captain to win the ODI series in Australia (2008).