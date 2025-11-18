KL Rahul says explaining 'decisions at the ownership level' hardest as captain in IPL

India batter KL Rahul, in an recent interview, revealed that IPL captains face a lot of questions from the owners which is something he found very hard. Notably, Rahul was the captain of IPL side Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL and was seen having an animated discussion with owner Sanjiv Goenka on the boundary after a loss in 2024 season. The video of the moment went viral on the social media with fans calling out LSG owner's body language and behaviour towards Rahul.

Rahul shares hardships as IPL captain

"What I found hard as a captain in the IPL was the number of meetings and reviews required, and having to explain decisions at the ownership level. I realised that by the end of the IPL, I was more mentally and physically drained than after playing 10 months of international cricket," Rahul said during a chat for Humans of Bombay.

He also said shared that some "questions we never get asked throughout the year because the coaches know what's going on. You're only answerable to coaches and selectors, who have all played cricket and understand the game."

"No matter what you do, no matter how many boxes you tick, nothing in sport guarantees victory. That's hard to explain to people from a non-sporting background," he added.

Rahul chooses not to lead Delhi

After IPL 2024, Rahul asked to be released by the franchise and was bought by Delhi Capitals. The Indian batter reportedly chose not to lead the side and the responsibility was subsequently was given to Axar Patel for IPL 2025.