Rahul Dravid issues statement addressing talks of Ravindra Jadeja missing T20 World Cup

The Indian team's head coach Rahul Dravid recently attempted to abate fans' concerns, offering his take on talks surrounding Ravindra Jadeja potentially missing out on the forthcoming ICC T20 World Cup due to an injury that he sustained.

Recent reports suggest that the marquee spinner is set to undergo surgery that may shackle him to the sidelines for the duration of the highly anticipated tournament. Jadeja suffered an injury to his knee that ruled him out of the remainder of India's Asia Cup campaign on Friday.

Dravid offered fans some insight into Jadeja's situation while in conversation with the media in the build-up to the second edition of India's clash against Pakistan in the Asia Cup.

To everyone's surprise, Dravid refused to rule Jadeja out of the World Cup just yet. Although he admitted that it is a strong possibility that Jadeja misses out on the tournament, he expressed reluctance in confirming or denying anything.

"The World Cup is a fair way away, so we don't want to jump to any conclusions and rule him out or rule him in. We'll see how it goes," he said.

"It's part of sports. People get injured. It's part of our job to try and manage them, manage how it goes," he added. "A lot will depend on the rehab and the severity of the injury. We'll see how it goes," Dravid asserted.

"I don't want to rule him out or make too many comments until we have a much clearer picture and we have a better idea. Specially the World Cup is 6-7 weeks away now."

While Jadeja's absence may dent India's chances in the World Cup, the Men in Blue will currently be focused on their next Asia Cup match as they prepare to run it back with their geographical neighbours, Pakistan.