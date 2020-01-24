Rafael Nadal's sweet gesture during Australian Open match melts everyone's hearts

Rafael Nadal with the ball girl (TWITTER/@#AusOpen) Photograph:( Twitter )
After which Nadal quickly ran towards to girl to check how she was and gave her a quick peck on the cheek. The girl was left blushing after it.
Rafael Nadal has proceeded to the fourth round after landing a thumping defeat to Argentine Federico Delbonis [6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-1].
But a sweet gesture by Rafael Nadal melted everyone's heart. In one of the rallies, Nadal's wrongly-directed forehand shot hit a ball girl's head.
This gesture was appreciated by the crowd and even his opponent Federico Delbonis.
Post-match, the girl was awarded a headband as a memento to which Nadal said: "She's a super brave girl. It has been one of the more scary moments of my career. I'm very happy she is good. She is brave. Well done."
Nadal expressed his fear after the ball hit the youngster: "For her, it was not a good moment, I was so scared for her, the ball was quick and straight on her,".
World No 1 has progressed to the fourth round of the Australian Open.