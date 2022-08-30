Rafael Nadal vs Rinky Hijikata live streaming: When and Where to Watch US Open 2022 R1 match in India?

Rafael Nadal will begin his quest for his 5th US Open title when he faces Australia's Ricky Hijikata in his opening round clash on Wednesday (August 31). Nadal has won the US Open in 2010, 2013, 2017, and 2019. With no Novak Djokovic -- due to his Covid-19 vaccination status -- the onus is now on Nadal to stretch his lead in terms of most Grand Slam titles in men's singles (22). He is one ahead of the Serbian and the Spaniard will look to add another title under his belt.

Nadal is a frontrunner to lift the US Open 2022 title in the men's singles. While he still has a lot to play for despite Djokovic's absence, the 36-year-old will aim to start off on a good note and not give any chances to the Australian wildcard Hijikata. Given that the US Open has already seen some upsets -- with Stefanos Tsitsipas and Iga Swaitek bowing out with their respective opening round defeats -- Nadal will aim to make a strong start on the hardcourt event.

Here is all you need to know about the US Open 2022 match between Rafael Nadal and Rinky Hijikata:

At what time will the US Open 2022 men's singles clash between Rafael Nadal and Rinky Hijikata kick-off?

The US 2022 men's singles first-round clash between Rafael Nadal vs Rinky Hijikata will start at 4:30 AM IST on Wednesday, August 31.

Where will US Open men's singles match between Rafael Nadal vs Rinky Hijikata be played?

The US Open 2022 men's singles opening round match between Rafael Nadal vs Rinky Hijikata will be held at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium.

ALSO READ | 'Going to stay vague' - Serena Williams opens up on possible retirement after first-round win at US Open 2022

Which TV channel will have the live telecast of US Open men's singles clash between Rafael Nadal vs Rinky Hijikata in India?

The first round of the US Open 2022 men's singles fixture between Rafael Nadal vs Rinky Hijikata will be available on Sony Six and Sony Ten channels.

How to catch the live streaming of the US Open 2022 men's singles match between Rafael Nadal vs Rinky Hijikata?

The live streaming of the US Open 2022 men's singles Round 1 clash between Rafael Nadal vs Rinky Hijikata will be available on the Sony Liv app in India.