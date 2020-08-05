Rafael Nadal skips US Open citing COVID-19 concerns

World number two Rafael Nadal on Tuesday confirmed that he will not defend his US Open title this year at the iconic Flushing Meadows as he cited concerns surrounding COVID-19. Nadal joined women’s world number one Australian Ashleigh Barty in skipping the tournament due to coronavirus concers.

"After many thoughts I have decided not to play this year's U.S. Open," Nadal said on Twitter here "The situation is very complicated worldwide, the COVID-19 cases are increasing, it looks like we still don't have control of it.

“We know that the reduced tennis calendar is barbaric this year after 4 months stopped with no play, I understand and thank (everyone) for the efforts they are putting in to make it happen. We have just seen the announcement of Madrid not being played this year.

“This is a decision I never wanted to take but I have decided to follow my heart this time and for the time being I rather not travel.”

After many thoughts I have decided not to play this year's US Open. The situation is very complicated worldwide, the COVID-19 cases are increasing, it looks like we still don't have control of it. — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) August 4, 2020

The Madrid Open, which was scheduled to be held from September 12-20, was called off on Tuesday amid rising cases of COVID-19 in the Spanish capital. Whereas, the United States has the highest tally in the world with more than 4.7 million coronavirus cases with around 156,000 deaths.

World number one Novak Djokovic headlines the men’s list for US Open 2020 along with last year’s runner-up Daniil Medvedev with other top 10 players including Dominic Thiem, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev.

Notably, Swiss ace Roger Federer will also be absent after he underwent a knee surgery in June that ended his 2020 season.

Nine of the top 10 women’s players, including 23-times Grand Slam champion Serena Williams and holder Bianca Andreescu, are on the entry list along with 2018 champion Naomi Osaka.

Organisers said the seedings would be announced closer to the start of the tournament which is scheduled for Aug. 31.