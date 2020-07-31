Andy Murray expects 'some top male players' to skip US Open 2020

Britain’s Andy Murray has said that he is expecting some of the top male tennis players to skip the much-awaited US Open in New York next month due to concerns over COVID-19 pandemic following women’s world no. one Ashleigh Barty’s footsteps.

Barty on Thursday said she was not comfortable travelling to New York amid the pandemic and didn’t want to put herself and her team in trouble for the hardcourt Grand Slam, which is scheduled to start on August 31.

Murray backed Barty’s decision to skip the US Open as he said that if a player is not comfortable travelling and playing then it is completely understandable.

“I have heard some of the top male players aren’t going to play. I would expect that would be the case,” former world number one Murray told British media.

“It’s everyone’s personal decision. If they don’t feel safe, and don’t feel comfortable, travelling and going there and putting themselves and their team at an increased risk, then it’s completely understandable.”

The likes of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams have all entered the Western & Southern Open in New York, which has been relocated from Cincinnati this year due to COVID-19 and will serve as a preparatory event for the US Open. Even Japanese ace Naomi Osaka has confirmed her participation in the US Open, which will be first Grand Slam to be played post-COVID-19 break.

Both tournament will be played behind closed doors with organizes United States Tennis Association looking to set up a strict bio-secure bubble to curb the spread of the dreaded virus.



