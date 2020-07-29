Nick Kyrgios hits back at Borna Coric over Adria Tour saga, asks 'do you have rocks in your head?'

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios shot back at Borna Coric on Wednesday after the latter said that he was not bothered by criticism on Novak Djokovic’s Adria Tour, where several top tennis players tested positive for coronavirus.

The likes of Djokovic, Coric, Grigor Dimitrov and Viktor Troicki tested positive for the dreaded virus in Serbia and Croatia and the ill-fated tour was later cancelled.

Coric, reacting to Kyrgios’ criticism over the Adria Tour, the lack of social distancing and the players’ behavior after the event, said he would have understood if someone else was giving lessons while downplaying what Kyrgios has been saying for months.

"I read what he wrote, but I simply don't care because he likes to be a general after a battle," Coric told Croatia's Jutarnji List newspaper.

"If someone else was teaching lessons I would have understood, but Kyrgios … it's somehow not realistic."

Kyrgios had earlier criticized Alexander Zverev after a video of the German dancing at a packed club went viral on social media despite the world no. seven promising he would self-isolate after his appearance at the Adria Tour.

Coric agreed what Zverev did was bad but added that there’s no need to criticise fellow players.

"I agree that was not good, Zverev acted badly," said Coric. "But I don't see the need to criticise fellow players in such a way. I wouldn't do it, but again – it's Kyrgios."

The comment by Coric irked Kyrgios as the Aussie asked whether he has rocks inside his head, in a strong-worded tweet.

You should care. Do you have rocks in your head? Again, you can stand up for your mates, I’m just trying to hold them accountable. When I said what I said, I didn’t intend to bother. They are tennis players, they aren’t special. Just as I thought Coric intellectual level = 0,” Kyrgios wrote on Wednesday.

"Again, you can stand up for your mates, I'm just trying to hold them accountable. They are tennis players, they aren't special."

