Rafael Nadal shares heartfelt tweet for US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz, lauds academy product Casper Ruud

Rafael Nadal shared a heartfelt tweet for US Open 2022 champion Carlos Alcaraz and even lauded his academy product Casper Ruud, the eventual runners-up, after a riveting men's singles final in the last Grand Slam of the calendar year. Both youngsters Alcaraz and Ruud met each other in the summit clash at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. In a pulsating contest, Alcaraz beat Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3 to win his maiden Grand Slam title and also be crowned the new world number one.

After the stunning win, the 19-year-old Alcarad was quoted as saying by ATP, "It is something I have dreamt of since I was a kid. To be No. 1 in the world, to be champion of a Grand Slam, is something I have worked really, really hard (for). It is tough to talk right now, I have lots of emotions. This is something I have tried to achieve. All the hard work I have done with my team and my family. I am just 19 years old, and all the tough decisions have been with my parents and my team as well. It is something that is really special for me," he added.

ALSO READ | Carlos Alcaraz defeats Casper Ruud to win US Open, ascends to world number one

"There is no time to be tired in the final rounds of a Grand Slam... You have to be ready and give everything you have inside. It is something I work really hard for," Alcaraz further opined. "Things have been going so well. Today was a special evening," his opponent Ruud said. "Both Carlos (Alcaraz) and I knew what we were playing for and what was at stake. We will be No. 2 and No. 1 in the world, I think it is fitting. I am disappointed of course that I am not No. 1, but No. 2 is not bad either. I am happy with that number and I will continue to chase for my first Grand Slam title and No. 1 ranking," added the Norwegian.

WORDS OF PRAISE FROM RAFA

Alcaraz, youngest world No. 1 In ATP rankings, also received a heartfelt tweet from compatriot Rafael Nadal post his maiden Grand Slam title win. After the conclusion of the men's singles final, Nadal -- who bowed out of the US Open with a Round of 16 defeat to Frances Tiafoe -- tweeted saying, "Congratulations @carlosalcaraz for your first Grand Slam and for number 1, which is the culmination of your first great season, which I am sure will be many more!"

Felicidades @carlosalcaraz por tu primer Grand Slam y por el número 1 que es el colofón a tu primera gran temporada que estoy seguro serán muchas más! 👏🏻

Great effort @CasperRuud98 !very proud of you! Tough luck today but amazing tournament and season! Keep going! — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) September 11, 2022 ×

Nadal also lavished huge praise on his academy produce Ruud and wrote, "Great effort @CasperRuud98 ! very proud of you! Tough luck today but amazing tournament and season! Keep going!" It is to be noted that Ruud is a student of the Rafa Nadal Academy in the Spaniard's hometown of Manacor, Mallorca. In the new ATP rankings, Alcaraz will now be the No. 1 ranked player with runners-up Ruud taking the second spot.