Rafael Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon semi-final with abdominal injury

Rafael Nadal's hopes of completing a rare calendar year Grand Slam ended on Thursday when the Spaniard pulled out of his highly anticipated Wimbledon semi-final showdown with Australian Nick Kyrgios with an abdominal strain.

"I have to pull out of the tournament as I have been suffering with pain in abdominal," said the 36-year-old, the holder of a men`s record 22 Grand Slam titles.

Also read | Injured Rafael Nadal turns up for practice before Nick Kyrgios showdown

"I can`t imagine winning two matches with this (pain). For me the most important thing is happiness rather than the title even though everyone knows how much effort I put into this as I can`t risk being out of the sport for two to three months.

"I am very sad."

Also read | Asia Cup 2022: India to square off against Pakistan on August 28 - Reports

Nadal had triumphed at the Australian and French Opens this year and had been hoping to become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to complete the calendar-year slam.

Nadal`s withdrawal mean Kyrgios becomes the first Australian to reach the men`s final at the All-England Club since Mark Philippoussis In 2003.