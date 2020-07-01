Rafael is 'hesitant' over US and French Open's proximity: Toni Nadal

Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni Nadal has said that the world no 2 tennis player is hesitant by the proximity of US and French Opens. These Grand Slams were rearranged due to coronavirus pandemic.

US Open will be held between August 31 to September 13 in New York with support of ATP and WTA. The French Open was moved to September and is scheduled to start one week after the US Open men’s final.

But due to major concerns, the dates for the French Grand Slam have pushed a few weeks ahead and is now rescheduled for 27 September to 5 October.

Several ATP tour events are also due to take place on dates in between, starting with the Citi Open in Washington DC on 14 August.

In an interview with ESPN, Rafael's uncle Toni said: “He was hesitating."

"He told me about the calendar and I find the ATP calendar a bit ugly because it is almost unmanageable for veterans, especially for the Big 3,” Toni added.

According to ATP Chairman, Andrea Gaudenzi, he viewed the new schedule differently. He said: “Our objective has been to reschedule as many tournaments as possible and salvage as much of the season as we can."