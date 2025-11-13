/Racers set for final lap: FMSCI National Racing Championship gears up for a thrilling final

After months of fierce competition and nail-biting finishes, the JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship is set to crown its champions at the highly anticipated finale, to be held at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore on November 15-16. Now in its 28th edition, the championship is India's oldest and most prestigious motorsport event. Adding to the excitement, American racing legend Freddie Spencer, a three-time MotoGP World Champion and MotoGP Hall of Famer, will be in attendance.

The grand finale will see rookies chasing their first podiums and seasoned professionals battling for the coveted championship titles. Competitions will span across all categories, including the LGB Formula 4, JK Tyre Novice Cup, Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup, and the newly introduced JK Tyre Levitas Cup. Additionally, the penultimate round of the FIA-certified Formula 4 Indian Championship will take place as part of the Indian Racing Festival 2025.

Among these, the LGB Formula 4 holds a special place as the longest-running and most prestigious class in the championship, bridging the gap between karting and professional formula racing. The series is known for testing drivers' skill, precision, and racecraft to the limit. Heading into the final round, Diljith TS from Dark Don Racing leads the LGB Formula 4 standings with 53 points, followed closely by Dhruvh Goswami of MSport Racing (45 points), and Mehul Agarwal of Dark Don Racing (28 points). The championship is fiercely competitive, with strong performances from experienced drivers setting the stage for a thrilling finale at Kari Motor Speedway.

The FIA-certified Formula 4 Indian Championship, featuring a competitive mix of local and international talent, will also showcase the skills of drivers like Kenyan Shane Chandaria (Chennai Turbo Riders), Frenchman Sachel Rotge (Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru), South African Luviwe Sambudla (Goa Aces JA Racing), India’s Ishaan Madesh (Kolkata Royal Tigers), and Saishiva Sankaran (Speed Demons Delhi). All competitors will race identical Ligier JS F422 cars, making driver skill the deciding factor in each race.

The Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup, powered by [sponsor], is another key highlight of the weekend. The powerful GT-R650 bikes have delivered high-speed duels throughout the season, and the final round promises more intense racing. Bengaluru's Anish Shetty leads the Professional category with 57 points, followed by defending champion Navaneeth Kumar from Puducherry (36 points), and Kayan Patel from Mumbai (34 points).

In the Amateur division, Bryan Nicholas from Puducherry holds the lead with 69 points, ahead of Johring Warisa from Umrangso (45 points) and Kabir Sahoch from Vadodara (33 points). Meanwhile, the Levitas Cup, India's newest single-make series, launched this season with identical Maruti Suzuki Ignis cars, is already thrilling fans with its close, skill-based racing. Ashwin Pugalagiri from Madurai and Balaji Raju from Chennai are tied at the top of the Rookie standings, each with 32 points, while Nihal Singh from Gurgaon trails closely with 27 points. In the Gentlemen category, Jai Prashanth Venkat from Coimbatore leads with 38 points, followed by Ram Charan (28 points) and Yokeshwaran Krishnavelu (21 points).