/FIDE World Cup 2025: Arjun, Harikrishna advance to pre-quarters; R Praggnanandhaa crashes out

Arjun Erigaisi outperformed Peter Leko in both rapid games, while P Harikrishna made the most of his opportunities to defeat Nils Grandelius and progress to the pre-quarterfinals at the ongoing 2025 FIDE World Cup on Thursday (November 13). Unfortunately, R Praggnanandhaa’s campaign ended with a loss to former world Rapid champion Daniil Dubov in the fifth round.

Pranav V and Karthik Venkataraman were eliminated in the classical games, but three Indian players managed to advance to the tiebreaks, with two ultimately making it through to the next round.

Arjun was the standout performer of the day, winning the first Rapid game in 40 moves with black after Leko’s pawn sacrifice led to a sharp attack. In the second game, Leko had to take risks to stay in the competition, but Arjun held his nerve and secured victory in 57 moves. Reflecting on his performance, Arjun expressed satisfaction, noting that while the classical games were tense, he felt in control during the tiebreaks. He will next face two-time World Cup winner Levon Aronian.

P Harikrishna also made it through, drawing the first game with black and then winning with white in 34 moves against Nils Grandelius. He will meet Jose Eduardo Martinez Alcantara in the next round. Meanwhile, Praggnanandhaa’s hopes were dashed when he drew the first Rapid game with black but then took risks with white. His gamble failed, and Daniil Dubov capitalized with a brilliant attack to win the second game in 53 moves. In other notable results, Aleksey Grebnev defeated Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, winning the first Rapid game in 70 moves and drawing the second. Sam Shankland triumphed over Richard Rapport, winning both rapid games to reach the Round of 16.

India results (Round 4, Tiebreak)